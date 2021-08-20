Kirill Kirpichnikov

Metoplax — rusty jar promo render

Metoplax — rusty jar promo render modeling design blender render 3d
This is a render of the rusty jar, from the package redesign project of Metoplax decorative coatings. The full project here. Made with Blender and Adobe Photoshop.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
    • Like