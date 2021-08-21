Shaafi Ahmad 🐉
User Friendly

Food landing Page Design

Shaafi Ahmad 🐉
User Friendly
Shaafi Ahmad 🐉 for User Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Food landing Page Design food website black theme food 2021 foodie web design ui ux salad design restaurant nutrition diet trendy food modern design food landing page food design website landing branding uidesign ui minimal
Food landing Page Design food website black theme food 2021 foodie web design ui ux salad design restaurant nutrition diet trendy food modern design food landing page food design website landing branding uidesign ui minimal
Download color palette
  1. 555.png
  2. MacBook Pro - 13.jpg

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Happy to share another design, This time a Food landing Page Design.
Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects / Full time / Part time

Email : Shaafiahmad@hotmail.com or uifriendly.agency@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/its_shaafy_sandhu

User Friendly
User Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by User Friendly

View profile
    • Like