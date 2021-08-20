Save Patches

David Hendrikson

This was a challenging piece for me because this kitten, Patches, had an injury to her face so I wanted to create a portrait of Patches all healed up and looking like her beautiful self. This was for the Troy Animal Rescue Project and we were able to help fund Patches' care!

Follow me on instagram for more cool art www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick
Read her story https://dogco.org/patches

