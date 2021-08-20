Save Patches

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was a challenging piece for me because this kitten, Patches, had an injury to her face so I wanted to create a portrait of Patches all healed up and looking like her beautiful self. This was for the Troy Animal Rescue Project and we were able to help fund Patches' care!
Follow me on instagram for more cool art www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick
Read her story https://dogco.org/patches