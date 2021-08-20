Masum Billah

M MONOGRAM | M MINIMAL LOGO | BRANDING

Masum Billah
Masum Billah
  • Save
M MONOGRAM | M MINIMAL LOGO | BRANDING brand identity wordmark custom logo lettermark brand logo logo branding m lettermark logo designer logo design minimal logo minimalist m monogram
Download color palette

This is "M MONOGRAM | M MINIMAL LOGO | BRANDING"
Let me know your valuable feedback about this logo.(This modern minimalist logo is available for sale in just $499)
Follow 🤝Behance 🤝Linkedin 🤝Instagram
FOR YOUR PROJECT:
Whatsapp: +8801784400444 (Quick response)
Or
Email: masumbillahniaz8@gmail.com

=THANK YOU=

Masum Billah
Masum Billah

More by Masum Billah

View profile
    • Like