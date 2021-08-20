Oluwole Farhan

Activity Tracker

Oluwole Farhan
Oluwole Farhan
  • Save
Activity Tracker app design product design ux ui
Download color palette

I’m not so proud of this one but I’m putting this here because I’ve not put out anything in a while.
I’m suffering from crippling imposter syndrome but yeah,here goes nothing 😬

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Oluwole Farhan
Oluwole Farhan

More by Oluwole Farhan

View profile
    • Like