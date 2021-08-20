Vividly Designs

Wine Mockup (Imaginative Brand)

Wine Mockup (Imaginative Brand) typography vector logo branding graphic design
Tried this wine bottle mockup.
The brand I have used in this mockup is not listed because its my imaginative company.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/125796345/Wine-Mockup/modules/714339633

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
