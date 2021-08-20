Molly Morgan

Rebrand – Fresh Local Ice Cream

Molly Morgan
Molly Morgan
  • Save
Rebrand – Fresh Local Ice Cream badge typography visual identity illustration design logo design logo brand identity brand design branding identity design branding and identity
Download color palette
Molly Morgan
Molly Morgan
Visual identities. Data viz. Web design. Illustration.

More by Molly Morgan

View profile
    • Like