Molly Morgan

Badges for Rebrand – Fresh Local Ice Cream

Molly Morgan
Molly Morgan
  • Save
Badges for Rebrand – Fresh Local Ice Cream typography sticker badge illustrator visual identity design logo design logo brand identity brand design identity design branding branding and identity
Download color palette
Molly Morgan
Molly Morgan
Visual identities. Data viz. Web design. Illustration.

More by Molly Morgan

View profile
    • Like