Molly Morgan

Rebrand – Fresh Local Ice Cream

Molly Morgan
Molly Morgan
  • Save
Rebrand – Fresh Local Ice Cream visual identity badge illustrator design logo design logo brand identity brand design identity design branding branding and identity
Download color palette
Molly Morgan
Molly Morgan
Visual identities. Data viz. Web design. Illustration.

More by Molly Morgan

View profile
    • Like