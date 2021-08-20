Digital Reach Agency

Bay Area Circuits | Brand Identity & Logo

Bay Area Circuits is a well-established company that produces circuit boards for a variety of client needs. They were looking to update their image, as it wasn't reflecting the modern & innovative approach they take as a company. Our team did a deep brand discovery and analysis that resulted in a brand identity that they could apply across their various customer touchpoints.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Effective digital experiences from data-driven designers
