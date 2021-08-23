Social Ads for Kickoff

Kickoff provides one-on-one remote personal training via text, live video, and app, by matching users with the perfect coach based on users’ goals and personality. The coach provides a variety of custom workouts and meal plans, ensuring that each user gets a plan built specifically for them.

As a product that’s just breaking through the industry, Kickoff wanted to understand the best way to reach the right audience and learn what message resonates with them. Thrive developed a creative strategy that tested two messages, and had the same two types of audiences.

We tested between Kickoff having a pool of certified personal trainers thus providing users expertise, and Kickoff offering daily interaction from personal trainers thus providing users accountability and support. These messages were also tested towards two types of audiences: The Price Conscious vs. The Results Driven.

Alongside this messaging test, Thrive ensured that Kickoff’s brand of being realistic, welcoming, and accessible shone through the ads by showcasing people, both young and old, having realistic and attainable workouts.