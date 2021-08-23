Social Ads for Everlance

Everlance is an automatic mileage and expense tracker that helps businesses and self employed workers keep their business revenues organized and helps maximize their savings.

Everlance wanted to test if calling out specific job roles or providing “Tax Tips” to specific job roles would resonate with their audiences.

We implemented these messages by using current UGC style trends - such as the screen share content creator style and native social captions - alongside brand elements, with an emphasis on the app UI. By combining Everlance’s brand and UGC style trends, calling out to specific job roles feel much more authentic.