Daily UI 005 - App Icon

Daily UI 005 - App Icon flower green appicon icon app summer branding logo illustration ui ux graphic design design dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge
App Icon Design for Summerly, an app that keeps track of places with nice flowers. Don't miss out on any IG worthy photoshoots!

