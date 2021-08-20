Elena Loshina

Anywayanyday - redesign concept mobile App

Elena Loshina
Elena Loshina
  • Save
Anywayanyday - redesign concept mobile App app mobile app ux ui
Anywayanyday - redesign concept mobile App app mobile app ux ui
Anywayanyday - redesign concept mobile App app mobile app ux ui
Anywayanyday - redesign concept mobile App app mobile app ux ui
Download color palette
  1. main.jpg
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 3.jpg

Concept of a mobile App during training in the project Contented

https://www.behance.net/gallery/88496087/Anywayanyday-app-%28UIUX%29-diplomnyj-proekt-Contented

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Elena Loshina
Elena Loshina
When something is done well it's beautiful

More by Elena Loshina

View profile
    • Like