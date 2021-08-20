Rami Chibani

Credit Card Checkout Ui for 100 day UI Challenge

Credit Card Checkout Ui for 100 day UI Challenge logo branding graphic design ui
the second day was about creating a Credit Card Checkout page .. honestly i'm in love with gradiant colors because a find it more attractive to the eye than the solid color
another day goes in my journey of learning UI design still in the begging but looking forward
#DailyUI #002

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
