Mahim Ehmad

Smart Devices Mockup

Mahim Ehmad
Mahim Ehmad
  • Save
Smart Devices Mockup logo branding 3d logo identity smart device logo type logo design vector ui illustration icon graphicdesign branding graphic design design branding logo
Download color palette

I made a logo for a youtube channel. Here I presented a mockup of the logo in smart devices.

you can get yourself a logo like this just contact me: www.fiverr.com/s2/44d591ca55

Mahim Ehmad
Mahim Ehmad

More by Mahim Ehmad

View profile
    • Like