WebMoney mobile app concept. Account balance

WebMoney mobile app concept. Account balance coin infographics transfer history payment bank balance account money electronic money app android ios finance mobile app interface ux mob animation ui
Mobile app redesign concept of WebMoney Keeper.
See full case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125439569/WebMoney-Mobile-App-Redesign-Concept

