Tramaine Shannon

Daily UI: 007: Privacy Settings Page

Tramaine Shannon
Tramaine Shannon
  • Save
Daily UI: 007: Privacy Settings Page illustration ux design app ui
Download color palette

It took me a while to come up with a design I enoyed. Here it is. Like it, love it and tell me how you feel. Thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Tramaine Shannon
Tramaine Shannon

More by Tramaine Shannon

View profile
    • Like