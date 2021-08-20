Landing Page - Wasty. | UX/UI Design

Hey, I want to share with you, landing page for project Wasty.

Wasty app will enable you when on-the-go!

You can find the fastest route to the appropriate place where you

can dispose of the package of a product, as well as scan it and

learn more about the material it is made of.

Have fun. 😊

You can find me on:

monchev-design.com | Behance | Linkedin