Landing Page - Wasty. | UX/UI Design

Landing Page - Wasty. | UX/UI Design
Hey, I want to share with you, landing page for project Wasty.

Wasty app will enable you when on-the-go!
You can find the fastest route to the appropriate place where you
can dispose of the package of a product, as well as scan it and
learn more about the material it is made of.

Have fun. 😊
monchev-design.com | Behance | Linkedin

Design is a way of thinking.
