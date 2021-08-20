Mahim Ehmad

2d Minimalistic Logo

Mahim Ehmad
Mahim Ehmad
  • Save
2d Minimalistic Logo creative logomaker logo identity corporate logo logo branding digital art illustrator logo design graphic design design graphicdesign branding logo illustration icon
Download color palette

This is a 2d logo I made for a makeup brand.
You can order me if you want just visit my gig: www.fiverr.com/s2/44d591ca55

Mahim Ehmad
Mahim Ehmad

More by Mahim Ehmad

View profile
    • Like