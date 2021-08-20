Tsvetelina Hristova

3D Glossy Plastic Jars - PSD Mockup

3D Glossy Plastic Jars - PSD Mockup glossy package smart object 3d render cosmetic product beauty skin care cream blender 3d template 3d photoshop psd mockup jars plastic
High-quality 3D Render
PSD Mockup:
smart objects; organized and named layers; editable colors; separate shadow layer

Dimensions: 4000x3000px / 600dpi

Can be purchased here:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1069337099/3d-plastic-jars-cosmetic-product-mockup?ref=shop_home_active_10

https://designbundles.net/tsvetelina-hristova/1545449-3d-plastic-jars-psd-mockup

https://deeezy.com/product/36223/3d-plastic-jars-cosmetic-product-mockup

