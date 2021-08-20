Abhijeet Bhardwaj

BlueMoon Residency...!!

Abhijeet Bhardwaj
Abhijeet Bhardwaj
  • Save
BlueMoon Residency...!! vector illustration design logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

I have designed this logo for my local client, they have this Company named BlueMoon...!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Abhijeet Bhardwaj
Abhijeet Bhardwaj

More by Abhijeet Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like