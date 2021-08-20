Abhijeet Bhardwaj

Practice Logo Design...!!

Abhijeet Bhardwaj
Abhijeet Bhardwaj
  • Save
Practice Logo Design...!! graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

This was A practice logo design, i saw a contest posted by this company somewhere....so i designed it...!!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Abhijeet Bhardwaj
Abhijeet Bhardwaj

More by Abhijeet Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like