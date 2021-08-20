Jérémy Millot

Norgaard Logo
During my studies, I had to create a logo for a fictitious company with a full corporate identity and style guide.

Norgaard is a company selling products for the mountain (hiking, climbing, ...).
The logo represents a mountain which also constitutes a compass (Pointed to the north).

If you're curious about the style guide, here's the link : https://heyzine.com/flip-book/99af08bbf1.html

mail : jeremymillotdev@gmail.com
behance : behance.net/jeremymillot

