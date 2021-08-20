Codin Andrei

Goalkeeping App

Codin Andrei
Codin Andrei
Hire Me
  • Save
Goalkeeping App timer route tracking ui heartbeat location gps map widget floating cycling running health fitness
Goalkeeping App timer route tracking ui heartbeat location gps map widget floating cycling running health fitness
Download color palette
  1. Goalkeep Layouts 1 by Codin Andrei.png
  2. Goalkeep Layouts 2 by Codin Andrei.png

Static screen explorations for goalkeep, showing different states while recording a bike ride.

Codin Andrei
Codin Andrei
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Codin Andrei

View profile
    • Like