Michael Zheng

Greenfarm

Michael Zheng
Michael Zheng
  • Save
Greenfarm ai figma figma design adobe xd ux design ui design app design motion graphics 3d animation app vector illustration ui ux typography logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Greenfarm is a local supermarket with fresh farm goods!
landing page design mockup, let me know what you think, would love your feedback :)

Michael Zheng
Michael Zheng

More by Michael Zheng

View profile
    • Like