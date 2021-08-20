Jonathan Rosas

Daily UI #21 - Home Monitoring

Daily UI #21 - Home Monitoring userinterfacedesign design neumorphism dailyyu021 userinterface uidesign dailyui ui
Para el challenge de hoy probé en realizar el estilo Neumorfismo, a niveles de accesibilidad y lectura muchas veces es contraproducente pero queria probar como quedaba en un diseño.

