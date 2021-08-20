Start Ride

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Exploration for goalkeep, an app that helps setting your personal goals and tracking them. One of the main things you can track is your physical activity, like running or cycling.
This would be the approximate transition seen when starting the timer to record a bike ride. Your location, route, time, distance and heartbeat remain visible if you want to quickly check your progress.
On the long term, goalkeep will have a gamification system in place, with in-app badges, challenges, achievement levels and a social component, to encourage users to reach their goals.