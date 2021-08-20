Start Ride

Exploration for goalkeep, an app that helps setting your personal goals and tracking them. One of the main things you can track is your physical activity, like running or cycling.

This would be the approximate transition seen when starting the timer to record a bike ride. Your location, route, time, distance and heartbeat remain visible if you want to quickly check your progress.

On the long term, goalkeep will have a gamification system in place, with in-app badges, challenges, achievement levels and a social component, to encourage users to reach their goals.