SpeedyPay Logo branding - fast online payment solution Logo.

The logo concept was Letter "S" + symbol Arrow Icon for a speedy fast payment solution.

Please Press L to like & please don’t forget to follow me!

Thanks for watching it.

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

📩 designerarif7@gmail.com

📩 Skype live:.cid.993468e2f24f01f4

📩 Whatsapp +8801644252165

Join with me

Behance

Instagram

Pinterest