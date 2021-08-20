Jassim Murad

Logo Design [Dress your face by Vinu]

Jassim Murad
Jassim Murad
  • Save
Logo Design [Dress your face by Vinu] branding design logo
Download color palette

One of my first logo designed, designed to a very well talented makeup artist based in Colombo.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Jassim Murad
Jassim Murad
Like