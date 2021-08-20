Marta Wierzbicka

Pastel Geometric Hero Section

Pastel Geometric Hero Section gradient ui landing page header web design
Hi, I'd like to show you my new hero section in pastel geometric style. Coded version you can see here: https://mdbootstrap.com/docs/standard/design-blocks/landing-page/hero-sections/#section-hero-10. Thank you for visiting :)

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
