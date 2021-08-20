Marta Wierzbicka

Pastel Geometric Hero Header

Marta Wierzbicka
Marta Wierzbicka
  • Save
Pastel Geometric Hero Header ui design hero header design system pastel color typography geometry geometric illustration illustration design navigation bar clean minimal dark dark theme blur gradient ui landing page header
Download color palette

Hi, I'd like to show you my new hero section in pastel geometric style. Coded version you can see here: https://mdbootstrap.com/docs/standard/design-blocks/landing-page/hero-sections/#section-hero-10. Thank you for visiting :)

Marta Wierzbicka
Marta Wierzbicka

More by Marta Wierzbicka

View profile
    • Like