Uttom Kumar

Awesome Business Card

Uttom Kumar
Uttom Kumar
  • Save
Awesome Business Card photoshop template
Download color palette

Business card
Size: 3.5”x2” with .25” bleed
Print-ready 300 DPI CMYK Color Mode
Free font used
Ready to Print, just add in your details
Fully Editable Well-organized Layer
Easy to Edit with Extensive help file included
Adobe CC Version used

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Uttom Kumar
Uttom Kumar

More by Uttom Kumar

View profile
    • Like