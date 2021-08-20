JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

L letter logo design concept

JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
  • Save
L letter logo design concept logo maker letter logo design lettering agency corporate unique modern creative minimalist advocate law agency l letter logo letter logo logo designer logo design
Download color palette

Thanks for visit my logo design project. This is a L letter logo design concept called LAWAGENCY.
----------------------------------
Contact for any logo design: jkrrkm01011987@gmail.com

JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

More by JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

View profile
    • Like