Dawood Ahmed

Dawood Ahmed
Dawood Ahmed
Sparq design minimal creditcards cards money bankapp bank app ux graphic design ui
Finance. is a new look at the age-old functionality of tracking and transferring personal funds. With this one, I've tried to step away from the traditional "finance" colors or easy-going illustrations making it less painful to part with the hard-earned cash. See for yourself.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Dawood Ahmed
Dawood Ahmed

