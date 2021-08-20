Overall Redesign of ipex.network, The Amazon of Intangible Asset

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
[Mobile View]
About the Project:👨💻
IPEX is creating the world’s first fully compliant Intellectual Property Exchange powered by the blockchain.
The end-to-end platform provides investors the ability to identify, evaluate, invest, and sell asset-backed digital securities for intangible assets.
Why did Ipex need a redesign?🎨
In the last version of Ipex, everything was mixed up! The colors were awful, and the illustrations were the worst part of the design.
How did I help?
I helped improve Apex with the following :
Suggest and manage a new color palette
Grid system modification
Remove irrelevant illustrations and replace them with relevant illustrations.
Design Some new illustrations and recolor some free vectors.
Design standard mobile view for the website.
Make an auto-layout component library based on atoms.
And more...