Coffee Shop App

Coffee Shop App red deer muffin santa christmas avocado toast hot chocolate coffee app shop app design ui
Many real life coffee shops have this relaxing, snug atmosphere that is mostly absent from coffee shop apps. With this design, I went for that cozy vibe.

One thing that defines coziness to me is Christmas Eve. And thus, I also worked in the concept of receiving a free gift from Santa on check out.

