Coffee Shop App

Hey Dribbblers,
Many real life coffee shops have this relaxing, snug atmosphere that is mostly absent from coffee shop apps. With this design, I went for that cozy vibe.
One thing that defines coziness to me is Christmas Eve. And thus, I also worked in the concept of receiving a free gift from Santa on check out.
Hope you're doing great,
Best,