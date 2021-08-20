Daniel Isler

Hot Streak Feature Release

This week we added a new Hot Streak feature to keep users engaged and creating new ideas consistently within Light Bulb.

What do you think of the design? I'm not 100% sold on the look of the fire icon + hot streak count within the profile. Maybe something to redesign in the future. The important thing is shipping features consistently.

80% is basically 100%.

L if you agree.

