Harsh Kothari

Authentication Screens

Harsh Kothari
Harsh Kothari
  • Save
Authentication Screens figma app design authentication screen minimal design ux design uiux app ui
Download color palette

Hello Designers!
These are the Welcome - Login - Sign Up Screens

Concept: Modern UI - Big Typography - Minimalism

Tools Used: Figma

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.

Press "L" if you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Harsh Kothari
Harsh Kothari

More by Harsh Kothari

View profile
    • Like