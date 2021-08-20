Athens vintage inspired travel poster

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is the third in my "Hipster Towns" vintage inspired travel poster series. This one is for the city of Athens, Georgia. Being the home of the University of Georgia, Athens is a major college town, with lots of trendy bars, independently owned coffehouses, craft breweries, theaters, and a thriving alternative music scene. It's even the home of bands like R.E.M., The B-52s, and many others. Stay tuned for 2 more posters in this series.
If you'd like to see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.