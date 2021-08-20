Alicia

Job Match Mobile App | Onboarding | 3D UI Design

Hello everyone, 👋

I created this mobile app onboarding UI design version for a previous startup client. I wanted to explore the 3D design style. Cute 3D characters and colorful gradient backgrounds! Overall, a fun vibe!

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
