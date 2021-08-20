Dan Deming-Henes

Southside Aces - Band Shirt

Southside Aces - Band Shirt
Had a blast putting together this shirt design for the delightful Southside Aces last month. The goal and inspiration was early jazz record labels, which not only works for the era of music the Aces play but also gave me so many design traits to play with. Such fun!

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
