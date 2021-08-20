mohsen hadi

VAHID RAJABLOO

mohsen hadi
mohsen hadi
  • Save
VAHID RAJABLOO disabled people vahid rajabloo portrait illustration
Download color palette

Vahid Rajabloo is a well-known figure in Iran; He is a disabled youth who learned programming without formal training and set up a site to serve people with disabilities. I have a close friendship with Vahid, I shot a documentary about his life and I am also the UI designer of his website.
I wanted to design a vector portrait by taking lots of photos of him and this is the result.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
mohsen hadi
mohsen hadi

More by mohsen hadi

View profile
    • Like