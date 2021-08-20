Hyperfoil Clothing. Logo. Logocore

Thirty-day logo challenge!

Day 27

"Hyperfoil Clothing"



Technical task:

I’m a fashion designer running an independent clothing business called HyperFoil. We proud ourselves on developing clothing with futuristic aesthetics. I was actually responsible for art directing the fashion design in Blade Runner 2049!

We’re looking for a stylish logo that can be used for our clothing tags and other fashion accessories. The logo has to be futuristic, really utilize the visual aesthetic of hard-surface design, and easily work on small surfaces such as metallic zippers.

I’m attaching a few references to this thread, hoping you can produce our design.