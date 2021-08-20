Othman Khaliv

Collaboration Illustration

Collaboration Illustration brainstorming work together discussion organization strategy company partnership cooperation technology hologram modern design collaboration teamwork flat illustration illustration
Illustration work for Daksina Design.

The process of two or more people or organization, team, company working together to complete a task or achieve a goal. You can use this illustration for your Web Header, Mobile Apps, Presentation, Infographics, and many more!

