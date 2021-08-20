Mafer Toscano

On/Off Switch | Daily UI 015

Mafer Toscano
Mafer Toscano
  • Save
On/Off Switch | Daily UI 015 uxdesigner appdesign appscreen offdesign onoffdesign onoffswitch onoff adobexd adibexddesign adobe uxui ux uidesigner uidesign ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui dailychallenge challenge
Download color palette

Hii everyone! 👋

Daily UI #15 - On/Off Switch. If you like it press "L"!
Feel free to leave some feedback!😊

Thank you!

Mafer

Mafer Toscano
Mafer Toscano

More by Mafer Toscano

View profile
    • Like