mohsen hadi

Gholamreza Bahari

mohsen hadi
mohsen hadi
  • Save
Gholamreza Bahari poster typography illustration
Download color palette

He is one of the contemporary Turkish poets in Iran who lives in the spring city of Hamedan province. He learned the poem himself, and his life story is under the influence of a longing for love.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
mohsen hadi
mohsen hadi

More by mohsen hadi

View profile
    • Like