The Sunday Collective Website Redesign

The Sunday Collective is a gender-neutral, sustainable children's clothing brand creating timeless pieces made of the highest quality fabrics. In tandem with their fall 2021 launch, we relaunched their site to showcase the story of the collection, educate customers about the brand's story and mission, and increase conversions through a seamless shopping experience.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
