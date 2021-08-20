Daan Brinkhuis

Sales app

sales app ux design ui design product design
This is a collection of user interfaces I have made for a sales app we're currently building. for this project I'm doing all the UI design, stakeholder management, user research, and I occasionally write React/CSS code alongside the engineering team.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
