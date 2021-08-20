Syed Hasham

Logotype Design for Olara

Syed Hasham
Syed Hasham
  • Save
Logotype Design for Olara graphic design design typography logo branding
Download color palette

Logotype for brand "Olara" they are luxurious bamboo bed linen and their target market is adult women based in Australia

they like clean, luxury, chic logo with neutral colours

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Syed Hasham
Syed Hasham

More by Syed Hasham

View profile
    • Like